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El Paso Animal Services reunite dog to Juarez family at international bridge

EL PASO ANIMAL SERVICES
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Published 3:11 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Animal Services posted on social media Sunday that a dog was reunited with his family who reside in Ciudad Juárez.

In the post, officials with El Paso Animal Services say that officers found a dog and when they scanned for a microchip, they found that the information was up to date.

EL PASO ANIMAL SERVICES
EL PASO ANIMAL SERVICES

This allowed the officers to contact his family where officers learned that they were located in Ciudad Juárez.

According to El Paso Animal Services, a meeting point was arranged at the international bridge, where the dog was safely reunited with their owner.

EL PASO ANIMAL SERVICES

Officials say that this serves as an example as to the importance of having pets microchipped.

In the post officials also mention that El Paso Animal Services had 641 calls for service and issued 166 violations during the past week.

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Armando Ramirez

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