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Las Cruces Police ask for community’s help in search for missing endangered 23-year-old man

LCPD
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New
Published 11:47 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing adult that officials believe is to be in danger.

According to police, 23-year-old Francisco Reyes was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. leaving on foot from the Red Mountain Circle area.

Reyes is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 146 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, gray basketball shorts and black socks.

Police say Reyes is autistic and has developmental disabilities. Officers believe he may be endangered and in need of immediate assistance.

Anyone who sees Reyes or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.

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Armando Ramirez

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