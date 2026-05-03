Sunday Funday: Blossom Bar

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- When one El Pasoan couldn't find what she was looking for, she rolled up her sleeves and decided to make it herself.

Meet Monica Martinez. She balances running her business "Blossom Bar", while working full-time at Federal Credit Union and as a Mom.

But having to balance multiple responsibilities hasn't stopped her from accomplishing her dreams.

"I have always been a flower lover," Monica told me during our interview.

Taking a look at her business, you'll notice that Monica's bar is for flowers, not cocktails.

But Monica didn't know it would turn into this.

It all started when she was looking for someone to cater flowers for her best friend's wedding, but they couldn't find anyone in El Paso.

"I've always been super crafty. So, I was like, I can do it. Like it looks easy. I got metal buckets and we D-I-Y-ed it ourselves."

Monica immediately fell in love with the process of creating and arranging bouquets.

"My husband was the one that was like, oh, well, you said no one's doing it in El Paso. Really? Why don't you do it? Why don't you pursue it?," said Monica.

A little over a year ago, she created Blossom Bar.

During events, Monica sets up the bar, where people can create their own bouquets. She even taught me how to do it.

Monica says she's grateful for her husband's support

"He pushed me. He actually built the cart. He got it sent to get it built himself, because he's like, if you're going to do it, you're going to do it right. And we went all in."

Monica says if you see her cart at any events, feel free to check out her flowers and strike up a conversation, no purchase required.