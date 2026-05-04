UTEP study finds connections between Valley fever, extreme weather

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso found a rise in Valley fever cases in El Paso over the past 10 years with a connection to extreme weather, wind and dust, UTEP said Monday.

A new study at UTEP's Department of Earth, Environmental and Resource Sciences analyzed cases of Valley fever (coccidioidomycosis) from 2013 to 2022 and found the amount of cases tripled in that timeframe.

Soil-dwelling fungus that becomes airborne in certain environmental conditions causes Valley fever. UTEP said it can lead to respiratory illness.

"Extreme wind and dust events may disturb soils in ways that release larger amounts of the fungus into the air," said Thomas Gill, a UTEP professor and co-author of the study.

Researchers looked at how weather patterns and air quality influence disease trends, UTEP said.

Results showed more Valley fever cases associated with temperatures above 102 degrees, wind gusts above 64 mph and high concentrations of dust particles in the air in previous months.

UTEP also said the study found the highest reported cases happen July and August.

“Our work shows that Valley fever risk can be anticipated based on environmental signals,” said Gabriel Ibarra-Mejia, a professor and lead researcher. “By recognizing the conditions that precede increases in cases, health officials and clinicians can be better prepared to detect, diagnose and respond to this disease.”

Gabriel Ibarra-Meji (Courtesy: UTEP)

UTEP said on top of El Paso's natural desert environment, frequent development and construction could also play a role in kicking up fungal spores into the air we breathe.

Researchers from Texas Tech Health El Paso, New Mexico State University, the University of California Merced and other schools contributed to the study.