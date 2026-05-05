How to contest your property value before May 15th deadline

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Property values in El Paso County have been slowly rising over the past few years, but that doesn't mean that you have to pay for that value through property taxes.

You can contest your property value and appraisal with the El Paso Central Appraisal District. By contesting it, you can bring your value down and pay less when it comes to taxes next year.

According to David Stone, the deputy chief appraiser for the district, there's a few ways you can contest your value.

You can either go online and contest it, or you can set an appointment in person and speak with an appraiser about your value. Stone says the most important thing is evidence that your property is over-valued.

"The more evidence you bring in, the better for you," said Stone. "If you get quotes from someone, say your roof needs to get replaced and you bring in a quote from a roofer, then you know that that would be good evidence."

Stone said pictures would also work. For an in-person meeting, he said bring as many as 20 that would show your value is not as high as appraised. You can upload them on the website as well.

As of right now, Stone said they have about 3,000 protests that they've dealt with. Last year, the final number was about 48,000. He doesn't anticipate it to be as busy this year, but he recommends getting your appointment done sooner than later.

"The appointments are pretty quick once you get in. The waiting is the big issue right now."

To contest online, click here.

ABC-7 will have a full story on contesting your property values tonight on ABC-7 at 10.