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Bend Doctor on Cruise Ship at Center of Hantavirus Outbreak Speaks with KTVZ News

RAW INTERVIEW: Doctor Kornfeld Interview with KTVZ News
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Published 3:32 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- KTVZ News has spoken with Doctor Stephen Kornfeld, who is currently on the MV Hondius, which is at the center of a Hantavirus Outbreak. Kornfeld tells KTVZ News that this experience, "...has been a international effort." You can watch the unedited interview with Dr. Kornfeld above this article.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Congresswoman Janelle Bynum's Office has confirmed a Bend doctor, Dr. Stephen Kornfeld, is on the Oceanwide Expeditions cruise ship MV Hondius, which is at the center of a Hantavirus Outbreak.

Dr. Kornfeld is one of 17 American citizens aboard the ship. According to Rep. Bynum, Dr. Kornfeld has "stepped up to provide medical attention and treat passengers aboard the ship who have come in contact with the hantavirus due to the primary doctor on board getting sick. Rep. Bynum spoke directly to Dr. Kornfeld and learned he has not received any guidance on returning home safely or disembarking the ship."

“The Americans on board deserve action,” wrote Rep. Bynum. “Four days is more than enough time for the federal government to establish a coordinated response, communicate clearly with those affected, and ensure that U.S. citizens are not left stranded in a deadly outbreak overseas. The seventeen Americans on board, including my constituent, are being abandoned by their government. They have no guidance and no support to ensure their safe return home.”

Three people have died from the virus. More than 145 passengers and crew remain aboard the ship.

This is a developing story. Stay with the digital platforms of KTVZ News for urgent updates.

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