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Canutillo High School has a new principal

canutillo independent school district
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Published 12:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Canutillo Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Josue Borrego announced Casey Rangel as the next principal of Canutillo High School.

The district says Rangel will begin his new role on May 21.

CISD says Rangel has 13 years of experience in public education. That includes extensive work in high school administration and instructional leadership.

He's currently the assistant principal at Montwood High Schools in the Socorro Independent School District,

“I am beyond excited to join the Canutillo Eagle Family and Canutillo ISD. This opportunity to serve a storied community like Canutillo is one I don’t take lightly,” Rangel said. “CHS continues to showcase amazing strengths, and I’m excited to do my part to move the needle forward and help our students reach their full potential.”

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Lauren Bly

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