Fort Bliss named one of installations to get Directed-Energy Counter-Drone program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials from the Joint Interagency Task Force 401, on the behalf of the Department of War, selected five installations to participate in the directed-energy counter-unmanned aircraft systems pilot program included in the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.

The following instillations were the ones selected by the task force to participate in the program: -Fort Huachuca, Arizona -Fort Bliss, Texas -Naval Base Kitsap, Washington -Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota -Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri

According to officials, the program will advance the fielding and testing of directed energy capabilities to protect infrastructure, military installations and homeland missions.

"Countering unlawful and adversarial drone activity is a homeland defense imperative," said Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, Joint Interagency Task Force 401 director. "There is no 'silver bullet' to address this challenge, and this pilot program integrates cutting-edge technology into the department's broader counter-drone toolkit."

Officials say that these instillations will be getting anti-drone technology including high-energy lasers and high-powered microwave systems. The technology enables service members to disrupt and defeat unlawful or adversarial drone activity while minimizing risk to surrounding personnel and infrastructure.

Officials also say that a joint DOW-FAA demonstration at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, validated that the systems do not pose undue risk to passenger aircraft. Officials also mention that recent DOW-FAA safety risk assessment that established procedures for future use while protecting the national airspace.

"Our collaboration with the FAA and the successful demonstration at White Sands were pivotal steps forward in our counter-UAS efforts," said Army Col. Scott McLellan, deputy director of the task force. "We showed that directed-energy systems can counter drone threats while preserving the safety of air travelers. This pilot program now allows us to translate that progress into evolving operational capability for the homeland."

Officials with the task force say that during the next 180 days, the department will finalize deployment plans with installation commanders, enabling operations to begin later this year.

This selection comes months after testing of anti-drone technology had briefly closed the airspace around the El Paso International Airport and air space around Santa Terresa.