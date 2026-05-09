Socorro ISD honors top educators at 2026 Teacher of the Year Gala

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Socorro Independent School District honored two educators at the 2026 Teacher of the Year Gala on May 8 at the El Paso Convention Center.

Cristina Garcia, a fifth-grade teacher at Mission Ridge Elementary School, was recognized as the 2026 SISD Elementary Teacher of the Year. Javier Esparza, an audio and video broadcast teacher at Socorro High School, was named the 2026 SISD Secondary Teacher of the Year.

During the event, officials with the district say that SISD Superintendent James Vasquez thanked teachers for their remarkable contributions in transforming students' lives. He highlighted the district's achievements, including becoming the highest-scoring district in the region, the largest district in Texas to achieve a postsecondary readiness distinction, a nationally certified STEM school district and a model school district in the region.

“Thank you for your generous heart and your compassion for the craft. It gives me hope and comfort to know we have such an amazing, high-performing team who work so hard for the success of all our students. The Next Chapter is Ours as we move forward together to continue the exceptional legacy of Socorro ISD,” Vasquez said.

District officials say that the event highlighted the dedication and passion of SISD educators who make a meaningful difference in both classrooms and the community. The gala recognized all 50 campus Teachers of the Year, along with the Elite 8 finalists.

Garcia and Esparza received the Teacher of the Year award for their outstanding teaching abilities and for inspiring students to grow, succeed and make the most of SISD opportunities as they embark on their next chapter of success.

“We need to show the world, our state, our country that it’s not just teaching that we do, there are many helmets that we wear, even when life gets hard, and the job we do is a lot of hard work. It’s not just hard, it comes from the heart. So, if we have a chance to represent, what we do and how we do it, I’m all for it,” Garcia said.

“They were rooting for me, and they kept asking me all week, ‘Hey, mister, when do you hear about the Teacher of the Year?’ And I know they’re going to be extremely happy when we bring back the news on Monday,” Esparza said.

Both winners were awarded a glass sculpture in the shape of a flame, symbolizing the energy and spirit of curiosity that every student possesses.

The Teacher of the Year award is one of the highest accolades that an educator can receive. The winners move on to the regional level, where they have the opportunity to advance to the state level. Garcia and Esparza will represent Team SISD at the Region 19 Teacher of the Year program in the summer.