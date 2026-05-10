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52-year-old dead after dirt bike crash near Fabens area

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Published 10:40 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Pedro Rocha of San Elizario died from injuries sustained in a dirt bike crash early Saturday afternoon.

Officials say that on May 9, 2026, around 12:12 p.m., deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to San Felipe Park, located near S. Fabens Road and Carlsbad Road, regarding an off-road vehicle crash.

When deputies arrived to the scene, officials say they located a crash involving serious injuries and requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators (STI), who took over the investigation.

After beginning the investigation, officials say that the rider, later identified as Rocha, was operating the dirt bike in a desert area when he lost control while attempting to negotiate a curve and became dislodged from the dirt bike.

Rocha was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say that Rocha's family has been notified and the investigation remains ongoing.

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Armando Ramirez

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