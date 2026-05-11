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El Paso firefighters ask for donations to ‘fill the boot’

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Published 5:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department is asking residents to "fill the boot" to help families affected by neuromuscular diseases, EPFD said Monday.

EPFD's boot drive will last through May 16. Firefighters will collect donations across the city to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. A QR code will be available on the boots to scan with donation instructions.

Firefighters kicked off the first day of the drive at Chester E. Jordan Elementary School in Far East El Paso during pick-up time.

At the campus, El Paso Association of Firefighters (Local 51) Captain Jay Nicholson said the donations go to research and treatment.

"Another part of it too is over the last few years we've seen a large uh uptick in the number of Lou Gehrig's disease cases amongst firefighters," Captain Nicholson said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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