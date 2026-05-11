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GECU names new president, CEO

GECU
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Published 5:16 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- GECU announced it appointed a new president and CEO Monday. Alex Rascón, who has been with the company more than 20 years, will take on the role effective immediately, GECU said.

The current CEO, Crystal Long, retired May 1, according to officials.

 "Crystal Long was a true visionary and extraordinary leader shaping who GECU is today, and I am excited to build on that legacy," Rascón said.

Rascón recently worked as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GECU. He's been with GECU for 28 years.

GECU said Rascón's new leadership role comes as the credit union announced its intent to acquire Bank of the Southwest, which needs approval.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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