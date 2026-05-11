Skip to Content
News

South-Central El Paso Crash

By
New
Published 9:38 PM

The El Paso Police Department is responding to a crash tonight in South-Central El Paso.

According to police, it happened at the intersection of Clark and Alameda.

The call came in reporting the accident around 8:15 p.m.

Police say the crash involved one vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police also say that based on preliminary information, they believe that the crash is deadly.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Amelia Roberts

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.