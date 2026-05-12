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El Paso City Council approves anti-DWI, data review initiative

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Published 4:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's city council approved a new effort to improve responses to impaired driving, the city said Tuesday. An approved measure directs the city's manager and attorney to approve an overview of driving while intoxicated data in El Paso and a strategy to combat DWI.

The city officials have 45 days to present the DWI data and 90 days to develop anti-DWI strategy suggestions, the city said.

The action comes after Mayor Renard Johnson, City Representative Ivan Niño, local community leaders, safety officials, residents and other collaborators discussed DWI worries with families impacted by it.

“Every life lost or forever changed by impaired driving is one too many,” said Mayor Johnson. "This action gives us a clear path to better understand the data, strengthen prevention and enforcement efforts, and advocate for policies that help protect families across El Paso."

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Gabrielle Lopez

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