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Fire Crews Train for Ride Emergencies at Western Playland

A view of the Western Playland amusement park.
Western Playland
A view of the Western Playland amusement park.
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Published 11:06 AM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) – As summer crowds begin returning to Western Playland, firefighters are preparing for emergencies most guests hope never happen.

The Sunland Park Fire Department trained inside the amusement park this week, practicing how to rescue riders who could become stranded on elevated attractions like roller coasters.

Crews used ladder trucks, rescue equipment and positioning techniques while working through different emergency scenarios around the park.

Officials say each ride presents unique challenges depending on height, accessibility and the number of guests involved.

Firefighters say training inside the park before the busy summer season helps improve coordination and response times if an emergency were to happen.

Officials also say incidents at larger amusement parks across the country continue influencing how departments prepare for ride-related emergencies.

While emergencies at Western Playland are uncommon, crews say the training is meant to help families feel safer as they head into the summer season.

Training visuals included firefighters elevated near roller coaster tracks, rescue demonstrations and wide shots from inside the amusement park.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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