1st Armored Division to assume command of Southern Border Mission

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials announced Tuesday that the 1st Armored Division Headquarters will assume command of Joint Task Force – Southern Border from the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.

Officials say that the Joint Task Force – Southern Border, under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, assists in operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This mission, officials say, is to help protect and ensure operational control of the southern border.

While the 1st Armored Div. headquarters will be in command of JTF-Southern Border, according to officials, elements of the division’s Combat Aviation Brigade and Division Sustainment Brigade will also join the southern border mission in supporting roles.

Military officials say that in addition to operating from Fort Huachuca, deployed soldiers will operate across numerous areas along the southern border to carry out directed missions and will mainly assist with detection and monitoring activity on the border. This includes using mobile, ground-based monitoring to detect, track and observe activity using military tactical vehicles or foot patrols across the 1,954 miles of the southern border.

Service members do not conduct law enforcement actions, nor are they involved in deportation operations associated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to military officials.

"We are honored to assume command of this mission,” said Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commander of the 1st Armored Division. “For most of living memory, our Soldiers have fought for the freedom and security of our allies abroad, but now we have been asked to defend our own borders. This mission resonates with the Soldiers of 1st Armored Division because the borderland is our home. We will carry out our orders with the utmost professionalism and respect for our neighbors in those communities we are defending.”