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Man arrested for fraud, theft

Office of the Constable Precinct Three
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Published 5:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Constable's Office Precinct Three arrested a 50-year-old man with a warrant involving felony charges.

According to the constable's office, Reymundo Estrada had a warrant for three counts of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information; two counts of theft and one count of false statement to obtain property/credit.

A sergeant found Estrada entering a car and deputies took him into custody in a neighborhood near Montwood Drive and Rich Beem in Far East El Paso, the constable's office said.

In total, Estrada's bond was $150,000. El Paso police investigated the cases.

The constable's office said Estrada has a history of similar arrests with the same charges.

Estrada was booked into the county jail Tuesday, according to records.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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