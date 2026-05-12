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Man shot in South Central El Paso, taken to the hospital in serious condition

KVIA
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Published 11:15 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department says that one man was shot in South Central Monday night and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to police, officers were called out to a report of a shooting near the intersection of N. San Marcial and Durazno at around 9:13 pm.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police say that the Crimes Against Persons Unit has taken over the investigation.

Officials did not release what led up to the shooting or if police have a suspect in custody.

Once more information is available, we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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