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Where to get free lunch for kids in Doña Ana County this summer

MGN
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Published 3:20 PM

Doña Ana County, N.M. (KVIA) -- Doña Ana County is offering free summer lunches for kids and teenagers aged 1 to 18, the county said Tuesday. Meals will be served starting May 26 through July 23.

According to the county, daily pickup times are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., except on June 19 and July 3.

You can pick up meals at these community resource centers, according to these date ranges.

Locations (May 26 - July 23) 

  • Radium Springs CRC 
  • Butterfield CRC 
  • Organ CRC 
  • Doña Ana CRC

Locations (May 26 - July 31) 

  • Delores Wright CRC
  • Vado Del Cerro CRC
  • La Mesa CRC 

The county said you can take the meals to go or eat them at the CRC. An adult must accompany all children.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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