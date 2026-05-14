4 dead after medical plane crashes in Capitán Mountain area, causes fire

UPDATE (10:14 a.m.) -- Lincoln County said a medical plane with four people crashed. No one survived.

According to the county, airport officials and county emergency services were called after the plane lost radar contact. The plane, a King Air, departed from Roswell and was heading to Sierra Blanca for a medical transport.

The crash also caused a fire, which is estimated to be less than five acres, the county said. The U.S. Forest Service is working with other agencies to put it out.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. The county said it will not name the passengers until their families know first.

Several local, state and federal agencies are now involved in handling the crash, including the National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration, New Mexico State Search and Rescue, state police, Lincoln County emergency services, fire departments, sheriff's office, Ruidoso police, emergency management and others.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KVIA) -- Emergency crews in Lincoln County are responding to a fire in the Capitán Mountain area as well as a missing aircraft.

Officials said that the aircraft was on its way to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport.

Lincoln County emergency personnel, fire departments, law enforcement and support agencies are actively responding and working to access the reported fire location to assess the situation and determine whether the fire and missing aircraft are related.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story we'll continue to update you both on air and online as we continue to learn more.