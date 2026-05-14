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Texas AG alleges Horizon, San Elizario illegally raised taxes amid investigation

Ken Paxton
Office of the Attorney General of Texas
Ken Paxton
By
Published 10:47 AM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent letters to more than 130 cities, including Horizon City and San Elizario, banning them from raising ad valorem taxes.

Senate Bill 1851, which enacted into law, bans cities from raising property taxes above the no-new-revenue rate if they don't meet state financial audit and transparency requirements.

In a news release Thursday, Attorney General Paxton said he first demanded documents showing compliance with SB 1851 from more than 1,000 municipalities. Since then, he identified more than 130 cities who failed to comply.

"I will not allow cities to unlawfully raise taxes on hardworking Texans. That is why I took aggressive action against over 130 Texas cities to hold them accountable and ensure they comply with state law," said Attorney General Paxton.

Paxton said his office will continue to take action with the investigation.

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