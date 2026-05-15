ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Border security shake-ups this week affecting the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There were some major shifts to how border security is handled in our region this week, including a big change the government is seeking in control of land near the border.

The Department of Justice sued the Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces in federal court on behalf of the Department of Homeland Security, attempting to use eminent domain to take about 14 acres of land next to the border, just south of the summit of Mount Cristo Rey.

In the court filings, the government argues the land must be condemned to build more border security infrastructure, including barriers and fencing.

The land sits next to where contractors have been blasting to level land for construction.

There were also changes to how the military mission on the border will be run.

The First Armored Division at Fort Bliss is taking over command of Joint Task Force - Southern Border, and the National Defense Areas in Texas and New Mexico.

So what do these changes mean for our region?

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk as we hear from Ruben Escandon, Jr., Public Relations Director for the Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee on the impact to the mountain and monument. We'll also hear from Chris Clem, retired U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent and former deputy chief for the El Paso sector on how federal law enforcement works with the military on the border security mission.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 @ 10.