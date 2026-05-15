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Cool off with splash parks, movies at ‘Parks After Sunset’

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Published 12:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Throughout June and July, some parks across El Paso County will have free outdoor movie nights. The county said "Parks After Sunset" from June 5 to July 17.

Families can take blankets, chairs and even swimsuits since each movie night will have splash pad activities, according to the county.

Each splash pad activity opens at 5:30 p.m. The movies start at 8 p.m. on the following dates:

  • June 5: Zootopia at Gallegos Park, 7361 Bosque Rd. in Canutillo
  • June 12: The Bad Guys at Ruben Estrella Park, 14590 Greg Dr.
  • June 18: How to Train Your Dragon (2025) at San Elizario Placita, 1521 San Elizario Rd.
  • June 26: A Minecraft Movie at Sparks Park, 12899 Sparks Dr.
  • July 10: Elio at Summer Sky Park, 13944 Maragaret Ponce Ave.
  • July 17: Stitch Head at Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta Dr.

All movies take place on a Friday except the June 18 show, which is on a Thursday.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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