Skip to Content
News

Dirty Laundry Bar reopens after court order

El Paso County Attorney's Office
By
New
Published 5:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Dirty Laundry Bar in East El Paso reopened after a judge granted a court order stopping the business from operating until it met security and training requirements.

According to the county's attorney office, the bar reopened last weekend and is following the court order.

In March, El Paso County obtained a temporary restraining order against the bar due to hundreds of police cars and a deadly crash connected to the business.

Several local and state agencies investigated and found "a pattern of habitual criminal activity," including employees facilitating several cocaine sales, officials said.

On May 4, District Court Judge Bonnie Rangel granted a court order with new requirements the bar had to follow to operate again.

Those orders included a new safety manual, checking all customer's identification before serving alcohol, meeting with El Paso police, new security cameras and other rules.

County Attorney Christina Sanchez' office confirmed with ABC-7 the bar did not have an active fire license as of Wednesday.

"While this was not a specific court-imposed condition for reopening, it is a matter that could be considered by the Court as it relates to the owner’s commitment to safety and compliance," the county attorney's office said.

The legal case will resume with a permanent injunction scheduled for July 28, which could extend the rules for another year, officials said.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.