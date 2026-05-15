Knocking out high blood pressure in young adults

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A study by researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso is looking at the effects of boxing training and cardiovascular health.

Researchers conducted the study a few years ago and found just six weeks of boxing training can significantly reduce blood pressure and improve overall blood vessel function in young adults who have elevated blood pressure.

Dr. Alvaro Gurovich, a professor and chair of the UTEP Department of Physical Therapy and Movement Sciences, and the study’s senior author, said he’s excited to be leading the way in this type of research.

“Now you can have scientific proof that it works. So we are very excited about that,” Gurovich said.

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death, taking almost 18 million people every year.

Dr. Gurovich said the local trial involved UTEP students aged 18 to 35. He said at the end of the study, they had promising results.

“They were not hypertensive anymore. They were normal,” he explained to ABC-7.

Participants learned basic boxing techniques. Over a period of six weeks, they completed three sessions each week.

Dr. Gurovich said they saw an increase of people doing boxing at the UTEP Rec. Center while conducting the study.

The study also showed the students who participated in the box training had blood vessels that were more flexible and carrying more blood — overall lowering the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

While Dr. Gurovich said he prefers running or weight lifting, he still understands the benefits of boxing.

“A stress reliever. Also, you can think of your boss when you're punching your bag if you want. Or you can think of somebody that you don't like."

Dr. Gurovich said if you want to see those benefits, you should be consistent and box train at least three times a week.

To read the full study, click here.