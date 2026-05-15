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Texas Supreme Court rejects request to remove lawmakers who broke quorum over redistricting

Stuart Seeger / CC BY 2.0
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Published 2:16 PM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Friday, the Texas Supreme Court rejected Governor Greg Abbott's and Attorney General Ken Paxton's request to remove Democrats who left the state during last year's special legislative session. Chief Justice James Blacklock said in a court opinion the petition was rejected because the "quorum-breaking" issue resolved with constitutional methods.

Some state legislators left the state Aug. 3, 20205, in an attempt to block voting during a redistricting effort. Days after the members left the state, Gov. Abbott and A.G. Paxton petitioned the court for write of quo warranto to remove the absent members from office, documents said.

Representatives didn't have the required two-thirds quorum required to vote until Aug. 18.

On Aug. 29, Gov. Abbott signed a new GOP-drawn congressional map into law.

Gov. Abbott argued those who left had abandoned their office. Documents said the accused members said quorum breaking is a legislative tactic, not an abandonment of office.

According to court opinion documents, Chief Justice Blacklock said House members who were present used their constitutional power to enforce attendance, including withholding financial resources. He said these tactics were effective since quorum restored in two weeks.

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