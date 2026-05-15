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US Rep. Gabe Vasquez votes for $469 billion bill to fund New Mexico veterans, military families

U.S. Army / Matthew Moeller
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New
Published 11:21 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- U.S. Representative Gabe Vazquez voted to support $469 billion in funding for veterans and active-duty servicemembers in New Mexico, according an announcement made Friday.

Rep. Vasquez voted in favor of the Fiscal Year 2027 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, which provides money for veterans' benefits, health care, housing and other investments for military families.

The democratic representative said the bill passed the House with a vote of 400 to 15, and now heads to the Senate.

The bill breaks down into $19.2 billion for the Department of War to invest in improving housing and child development centers for military families, Rep. Vasquez said.

The bill also includes $450.29 billion for the Department of Veterans Affairs to make health care, education and other veteran benefits more affordable.

“Those who raise their hand to serve and protect our country, whether they are currently serving or served our nation honorably, deserve a good home, good health care, and a good life for their family," Rep. Vasquez said.

He also said he introduced amendments to the bill that would impact Borderland residents. Those amendments include:

  • Legislation to allow Otero County veterans to access care through the El Paso Veterans Integrated Service Network
  • Legislation to rename the Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Las Cruces to memorialize more than 1,800 New Mexicans who died in World War II. Rep. Vasquez said almost half of the New Mexicans who served in Bataan died in battle, as prisoners of war and after liberation.
  • Legislation to increase book and supply stipends for student veterans from $1,000 to $1,400.
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