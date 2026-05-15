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WATCH: ABC-7’s Sarah Coria speaks with Firefighters’ Johnny Hummel before Banana Ball game

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Published 4:50 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Banana Ball weekend kicked off in El Paso Friday. The Texas Tailgaters and Firefighters will face off at Southwest University Park in the "fastest and most entertaining game of baseball," as the Savannah Bananas described.

ABC-7's Sarah Coria gave your live weather forecast from the ballpark and previewed Friday's game and what to expect from the weather. She spoke with Johnny Hummel, a Firefighters player.

Watch the full interview above.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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