Local artist brings giant puppets and message of hope to Plaza Theatre

EL PASO TX (KVIA)--A local artist is bringing larger-than-life storytelling to the Plaza Theatre this weekend with giant puppets, music, and an immersive performance rooted in hope and community.

Anthony Michael Stokes, founder of Kessto Kreatures, is debuting “An Anansi Experience” Sunday at the Plaza Theatre as part of the El Paso Community Foundation Jewel Box Series.

The show centers around Anansi — a six-foot spider trickster figure rooted in West African culture and folklore.

“Anansi himself, he’s always been symbol for resistance for people that were oppressed,” Stokes said. “He’s always a symbol of hope throughout history.”

Stokes created nearly every aspect of the production himself, including the script, music, costumes, and puppets.

The performance combines live puppetry, storytelling, movement, and music into what Stokes describes as an immersive theatrical experience.

“The bodies of the puppeteer are hugely connected to the character,” Stokes said. “The image that people are seeing on stage, that’s really, really important.”

The family-friendly production features large-scale puppets designed to move alongside performers on stage.

Stokes says the goal is for audiences to leave feeling inspired.

“We’re packing in the lessons. We’re packing in the humor. We’re hopefully packing in the heart,” he said.

The show will have two performances Sunday at the Plaza Theatre.

For Stokes, bringing the production home to El Paso carries personal meaning.

“This is where I’m from. This is my community,” he said. “To be able to come back as an artist who has kind of gone out and experienced the world and is able to kind of bring some of what he’s learned out there back to the community.”

Tickets for “An Anansi Experience” are $15.