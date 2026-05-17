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Massive fire at Ciudad Juárez manufacturing plant sends smoke across city

Black smoke from a fire in Juarez filled the Borderland sky Saturday morning, as seen from the ABC-7 Mountain Camera.
KVIA
Black smoke from a fire in Juarez filled the Borderland sky Saturday morning, as seen from the ABC-7 Mountain Camera.
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Published 3:22 AM

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A massive industrial fire broke out Saturday morning at a manufacturing facility in the Independencia neighborhood of Ciudad Juárez, sending thick black smoke across the Borderland.

According to the Juárez Department of Safety, the fire was reported around 8 a.m. at a plant identified as Sun Packaging México.

Officials said the flames started inside a warehouse and spread quickly because of flammable materials stored at the site.

The fire produced a large plume of black smoke that was visible from nearly every part of Ciudad Juárez.

Residents living near the facility began evacuating their homes and moving vehicles from garages out of concern the fire could spread to nearby properties.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and worked to contain the flames.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

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