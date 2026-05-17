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Red Flag Warnings remain in effect as windy, dry weather continues

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Published 5:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Windy and dangerously dry conditions will continue across the Borderland through Monday, keeping critical fire weather concerns in place.

According to the National Weather Service, southwest winds between 20 and 30 mph are expected Sunday and Monday, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph in some areas.

Blowing dust will also be possible along the I-10 corridor, especially near Deming, Lordsburg, and west of El Paso.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for much of southern New Mexico and far west Texas through Sunday night due to strong winds and very low humidity.

A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect Monday afternoon into Monday evening for portions of the Borderland.

Forecasters say temperatures will remain near to slightly above normal, with highs mainly in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Winds are expected to weaken slightly Tuesday before another chance for elevated fire weather conditions returns later in the week.

A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms may develop Thursday and Friday, mainly east of El Paso.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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