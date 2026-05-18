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15 suspected online predators arrested, 9 charged after undercover operation

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Published 6:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE (KVIA) -- New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said 15 people have been arrested for being suspected of trying to meet a child for sexual activity.

The New Mexico Department of Justice said "Operation Game Over" lasted four days and involved state Justice Department undercover agents, the FBI, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department, Albuquerque police and Santa Fe police.

Agencies used undercover online chats with fake accounts consisting of underage users. Some of the sites used in the operation included Sniffies, SkiptheGames, Grindr, MeetMe and MocoSpace, NMDOJ said.

NMDOJ will prosecute nine of the 15 suspects charged with child solicitation by electronic communication device:

  • Ryan Lard faces a second-degree felony and up to nine years in prison.
  • Roman Benjamin faces a second-degree felony and up to nine years in prison.
  • Anthony Larsen faces a second-degree felony and up to nine years in prison.
  • Kyle Stovall faces a third-degree family and up to three years in prison.
  • Jeremy Garcia faces a third-degree family and up to three years in prison.
  • Jose Arizmendy-Vega faces a third-degree family and up to three years in prison.
  • Christopher Purtee faces a third-degree family and up to three years in prison.
  • Christopher Frost faces a third-degree family and up to three years in prison.
  • Jesus Jacobo faces a third-degree family and up to three years in prison.

Jeremy Garcia
Anthony Larsen
Kyle Stovall
Jose Arizmendy-Vega
Christopher Purtee
Christopher Frost
Jesus Jacobo
Roman Benjamin
Ryan Lard
Courtesy: NMDOJ

Partner agencies will take over the other six, NMDOJ said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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