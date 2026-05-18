Horizon City Family Mourning After Deadly House Fire Claims Grandmother, Pets

HORIZON TX (KVIA)--A Horizon City family is grieving after a devastating house fire claimed the life of a grandmother and four family dogs earlier this week.

According to a fundraiser shared by the family, the fire happened May 13 and was caused by an electrical fire that quickly engulfed the home. The family says the grandmother died in the fire, along with several beloved pets, and the home was completely destroyed.

“Her home was completely destroyed, leaving nothing to be recovered,” the family wrote online. “We are devastated by this loss and are struggling to come to terms with the sudden absence of someone who meant so much to us all.”

The family described the grandmother as a single mother who made “countless sacrifices” for her children and grandchildren. They said she was known for her kindness, generosity, and deep love for animals — often rescuing and rehoming them even during difficult times.

The fire also displaced her adopted grandson/son, who the family says lost everything in the blaze and is now trying to rebuild his life.

As they continue mourning, loved ones are asking the community for support to help cover funeral expenses, clear the property, and replace essential belongings lost in the fire.

The family also shared a message online thanking the community for its support while asking for compassion during this difficult time.

“During times like this, compassion and humanity matter most,” a family member wrote. “We truly appreciate everyone who has chosen kindness and support while we navigate this heartbreak.”

Authorities have not yet released additional details about the fire investigation.