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New Mexico launches website for resources on New World screwworm

New Mexico Department of Agriculture
By
New
Published 5:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE (KVIA) -- The state of New Mexico launched an informational website about New World screwworm, the state's Department of Agriculture said Monday. The site tells users how to identify infestations, protect people, animals and report suspected cases.

NWS is a parasitic fly. Larvae infest open wounds, which can be fatal if untreated, and mostly affect livestock. NMDA said it can affect humans in rare cases.

"Be alert, not alarmed — early detection and strong communication are vital to protecting animals and public health," New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff White said.

The website includes information on the animal health and economic risks the parasite could bring.

You can find information and resources on NWS using the new website.

In July 2025, NWS shut down the Santa Teresa livestock crossing, which hurt local cattle importers financially.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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