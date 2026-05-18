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Pit bull shot, killed at West El Paso park

KVIA
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Published 2:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Shots fired at a West El Paso dog park just after 9:15 a.m. after a pit bull and Chihuahua "showed aggression" towards each other, El Paso police said Monday.

Police said a man in his 70s was at the Westside Community Park with a Chihuahua mix the same time a 44-year-old took his pit bull mix. The park is located at 7400 High Ridge Dr. near Redd Road and Resler Drive.

Through their investigation, police said the older man got a gun and returned to the park with his dog. The dogs became aggressive again and police said the older man shot and killed the pit bull.

The Animal Cruelty unit is investigating. No charges have been filed at this point.

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