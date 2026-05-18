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Rock wall collapse behind Tres Vistas Apartment caused by water leak, tenant says

KVIA
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New
Published 12:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The wall behind the Tres Vistas Apartments which collpased Sunday, May 17, 2026, seems to have been caused by a water leak according to one tenant who spoke to ABC-7.

Melissa Jackson said a water pipe burst and caused lots of leaking which eventually caused the wall behind her apartment complex to collapse.

Jackson said other tenant had to try to get in contact with the building manager because he was not telling them anything about the situation, but she said eventually first responders eventually showed up and told residents to evacuate as soon as possible.

She says the leak originated from the unit above her, then progressed to her apartment and after that to the unit below her before contributing to wall's collapse.

City officials have not yet given comment regarding the situation after ABC-7 reached out.

This is a developing story, ABC-7 will continue to update information as it's recieved.

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