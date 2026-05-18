Skip to Content
News

Traffic stop leads to arrest of man wanted for manslaughter

EPCSO
By
New
Published 11:33 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a 60-year-old man with several active warrants, including for manslaughter.

EPCSO said Saturday, deputies stopped William Tudmon's truck for a broken light. After investigating, deputies found out he had several warrants out of Milam County, Texas.

The warrants included several counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, manslaughter and aggravated assault. Deputies arrested and booked Tudmon into the county detention facility on the warrants without bond.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.