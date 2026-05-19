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Chase leads to discovery of illegal guns, youth arrests in Las Cruces

LCPD via Facebook
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Published 3:04 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department posted a Facebook video Tuesday showing officers arresting and taking illegal guns from suspects 21 years old and younger.

According to the post, on May 9, officers found a car that drove away from police just after 3 a.m. Police said the car didn't have headlights on and drove at a high speed.

Police said suspects abandoned the car and ran away. They tracked the suspects and found them at an apartment complex on Solano Drive.

The chase led to officers taking several illegal guns, ammunition and AR-style magazines pictured below:

Courtesy: LCPD
Courtesy: LCPD

Police said the case involved suspects 21 and younger, some of which were convicted felons.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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