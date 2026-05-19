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Las Cruces Utilities gives residents’ waste new life

Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/22/2019
Tim Jewett / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 2.5
Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/22/2019
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Published 12:04 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Utilities Department has a program meant to reduce residents' carbon footprint by recycling their yard and food waste into compost. The compost goes back to customers for free.

A recent grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture helped expand the program to include food waste.

Las Cruces Utilities Deputy Director of Solid Waste, Carl Pierce, said these steps towards sustainability is important for future generations because with out it, "there will be nothing left."

Pierce said sustainability is important to the Las Cruces area, but also said everyone should transition to more sustainable choices. He said composting gives the landfill waste a second life.

Environmental impact is also important to Pierce. He said rising temperatures and scarcity of water in areas like Las Cruces making programs like this more important than ever.

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Carpio Griego

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