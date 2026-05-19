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LCPD completes pledge to improve trust between officers, community

LCPD
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today at 5:47 PM
Published 6:26 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department pledged to improve trust between police and the community with the "Trust Building Campaign." Part of the campaign includes hearing from residents through surveys, meetings and other events.

LCPD said it prioritized officer's well-being and implemented trauma-informed response trainings to ensure officer safety.

LCPD Police Chief Jeremey Story said the campaign reinforced the department's commitment and transparency in keeping the community safe.

"By focusing on transparency, accountability and meaningful engagement, we have strengthened the trust placed in us and reinforced our commitment to providing professional and respectful service to all," Story said.

The initiative first was instated by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, which LCPD said is the largest influential police leader association.

The association gave LCPD a certificate of completion May 4, LCPD said.

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