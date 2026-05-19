Senate confirms former New Mexico GOP congressman to lead Bureau of Land Management

WASHINGTON (KVIA) -- The U.S. Senate voted for a new director of the Bureau of Land Management Monday. The Senate confirmed Steve Pearce to lead the BLM in a 46-43 vote.

As a former U.S. representative, Pearce used to represent southern New Mexico in seat Rep. Gave Vasquez now holds. He was also the GOP Chair for New Mexico.

The BLM manages public land use and conservation, according to its website. Uses under BLM include energy development (solar, wind, oil, gas and more).

"With Steve’s immense experience in the oil and gas industry, he will bring much-needed experience to this position, and I am confident the bureau will thrive under his leadership," Republican Party of New Mexico Chairwoman Amy Barela said in a statement.

Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich said he voted against Pearce's nomination to lead the BLM because of his disagreement with Pearce's opposition to "national monument designations and support for public land sell-offs."

"Now that the Senate has confirmed him, however, I will hold him accountable for following the rule of law, protecting our public lands, and honoring his confirmation hearing commitments. I also look forward to working with him to address orphan wells, which we both agree should be a priority for BLM," Sen. Heinrich said in a statement.

The former congressman introduced a bill in 2013 called the Organ Mountains National Monument Establishment Act, which established the monument in Doña Ana County. The bill asked for conservation and protection of the mountain resources.

The former congressman introduced a bill in 2013 called the Organ Mountains National Monument Establishment Act, which established the monument in Doña Ana County. The bill asked for conservation and protection of the mountain resources. The bill did not pass.