Skip to Content
News

Spray parks, pool hours for Memorial Day Weekend in the Borderland

KVIA/File
By
Published 2:43 PM

(KVIA) -- Spray parks and pools are set to welcome Borderland residents for Memorial Day Weekend. The City of El Paso said the holiday weekend will kick off the season for all city spray parks. There are also several pools opening for the weekend in Las Cruces.

Spray parks in El Paso

According to the City of El Paso, there are nine city-operated spray parks and two splash pads opening this weekend:

  • Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress Ave.
  • Sue Young Park, 9730 Diana Dr.
  • Hidden Valley Spray Park, 200 Coconut Tree Ln.
  • Grandview Spray Park, 3100 Jefferson Ave.
  • Pavo Real Enhanced Spray Park, 9301 Alameda Ave.
  • Westside Community Park, 7400 High Ridge Dr.
  • Marty Robbins Park, 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.
  • Braden Aboud Memorial Park, 4325 River Bend Dr.
  • Salvador Rivas Jr. Park, 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd.
  • San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W Mills Ave. (splash pad)
  • El Paso Zoo Hunt Family Desert Springs, 4001 E. Paisano Dr. (splash pad)
  • Pavo Real Aquatic Center, 9301 Alameda Ave. (pool opens May 23 at noon)

Aquatic centers in Las Cruces

The City of Las Cruces said its aquatics facilities will have open swim sessions on these days and times:

  • East Mesa Bataan Memorial Pool, 6141 Reynolds Dr.
    • Saturday-Monday from noon-3 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Laabs Pool, 701 W. Picacho Ave.
    • Sunday-Monday from noon-3 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Regional Aquatic Center, 1401 E Hadley Ave.
    • Saturday: Fitness swim from 7:30-11:30 a.m. and open swim sessions from noon-3 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: Open swim sessions from noon-3 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m.
    • Monday: Fitness swim from 7:30-11:30 a.m. and open swim sessions from noon-3 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Las Cruces Natatorium, 1405 E. Hadley Ave.
    • Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon
    • Sunday: Closed
    • Monday: 6-11 a.m.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.