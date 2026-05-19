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Ysleta ISD names 2026-27 teachers, support employee of the year

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Published 5:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ysleta Independent School District announced Angelica Castaneda, from Loma Terrace Elementary School, as the district’s 2026-27 Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

YISD said Castaneda will compete in the upcoming regional Teacher of the Year contest with Ysleta High School educator Jacob Pineda, the district’s 2026-27 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Castaneda found her passion for teaching as a student at the district itself. She has been a part of the district since attending Ysleta Pre-K Center, YISD said. She is now in her fifth year as a Specialized Support and Resource teacher.

Pineda is known as a high school English teacher and coach. For a decade, he coached cross country, track and field and football while building a classroom with a positive. He is known to build up and empower his students.

In addition, physical education aide Briana Berry from Scottsdale Elementary School is the 2026-27 Support Employee of the Year. Berry is recognized for positive nurturing as a P.E. aide, where she guided students health habits and motivated physical activity.

Angelica Castaneda
(Courtesy: YISD)
Jacob Pineda
(Courtesy: YISD)
Briana Berry
(Courtesy: YISD)
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