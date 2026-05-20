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Cesar Chavez Elementary in Las Cruces to be renamed ‘Desert Bloom Elementary’

KVIA
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Published 5:26 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Cesar Chavez Elementary School in Las Cruces will take a new name in July, Las Cruces Public Schools announced Wednesday. The district's board of educated voted to rename the campus to Desert Bloom Elementary.

The board voted to remove Cesar Chavez' name from the campus April 21 after sexual abuse allegations against the labor rights leader came out in March.

The school's community considered other names like Desert Sky, Desert Sage, Organ Mountain and Mountain View Elementary, LCPS said.

Students, parents and staff favored Desert Bloom. LCPS said a popular theme in name preferences referenced the city's desert landscape. Tito the Coyotito will stay the school's mascot.

Starting Tuesday, the district said it will rebrand the school and update signs. The school will officially adopt the new name July 1.

In a previous meeting, the board said the most expensive change will be the school's lettering, which is estimated to cost $10,100.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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