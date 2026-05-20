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El Paso firefighters receive free meals for National EMS Week

KVIA
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Published 6:27 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- To celebrate National Emergency Medical Services Week, the Hospitals of Providence delivered meals to firefighters in El Paso County. Wednesday, THOP stopped by Fire Station 18 in the Lower Valley.

Trey Megason, who received a meal and gift at the fire station, said they weren't expecting to have a "good lunch" consisting of chicken wings.

"We work as a team throughout the sleepless nights," Megason said. "It's nice to the hospitals on our back."

Tasha Hopper, THOP East Campus CEO, said former President Gerald Ford started EMS Week in 1974 to recognize the sacrifice first responders make to ensure the community's safety.

National EMS Week takes place May 17-23 to thank EMS first responders for being the first at the scene of an emergency, THOP said.

"When everyone's running away, they're running to us," Hopper said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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