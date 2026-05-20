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Fort Bliss holds expo for transitioning service members, veterans

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Published 5:56 PM

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- Some veterans and service members leaving the military got help navigating into the civilian world with confidence at the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Annual Transition Expo Wednesday.

The 1st Armored Division said service members, their families explored workshops and met with employers who are hiring, including the El Paso Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"It's just a great stepping off point for veterans to leave and to either stay in the local area," Bernie Sprute, a transition services specialist, said. "We really want separating members to stay in the local area, but if they go on, that's OK too. We want to set them up for success with the transition assistance program."

Veterans also learned about available resources. Sprute said the military prepared veterans with skills easily transferable to the civilian world.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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