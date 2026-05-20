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New Mexico Governor calls for firework ban amid statewide drought, severe fire conditions

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Published 3:19 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared statewide drought and severe fire conditions Wednesday.

The governor said drought conditions caused below-average river flows throughout the state.

“New Mexico is experiencing unprecedented drought and fire danger, and we must act decisively to safeguard our communities and water supplies,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

According to a news release from the governor's office, New Mexico experienced twice the number of wildfires during the first four months of 2026 compared to the same time frame in 2025. In total, 366 fires burned before May 1.

Gov. Lujan Grisham made an executive order urging counties, municipalities and local governments to ban fireworks and enforce efforts to save water. She also directed the New Mexico Drought Task Force to make sure the public receives information to prepare for drought conditions.

The order also called for an informational website about the statewide drought. The governor's office said officials will update the site with resources and status updates.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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