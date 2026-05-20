New Texas ID indicator for Texans with certain disabilities, health conditions

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Optional changes are available to Texas driver licenses and identification cards for those with communication impediments. The Texas Department of Public Safety said on Wednesday the changes aim to improve communication between law enforcement and those with some disabilities and health conditions.

DPS said Texans can add one of two indicators on their ID: "Communication Impediment" or "Deaf/Hard of Hearing."

If someone chooses to add the indicator to their ID, it will let law enforcement know if they have a disability or health condition that could limit their ability to communicate.

To change your ID, you have to fill out a physician/psychiatrist form, have a healthcare provider sign it and take it to a DPS office with other documents the DPS needs for a license or ID card transaction, DPS said.

According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's website, the Texas Driving with Disability Program considers the following diagnoses as a communication impediment:

Autism

Brain injury

Cerebral palsy

Down syndrome

Mild intellectual disability

Parkinson's disease

Post traumatic stress disorder

speech and language disorders (mutism, stuttering, speech delay aphasia and spasmodic dysphonia)

Deaf

Hard of hearing

For a list of requirements for a new ID, click here.

You can schedule and appointment with the DPS here.