Skip to Content
News

New Texas ID indicator for Texans with certain disabilities, health conditions

Pexels
By
Updated
today at 3:00 PM
Published 2:36 PM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Optional changes are available to Texas driver licenses and identification cards for those with communication impediments. The Texas Department of Public Safety said on Wednesday the changes aim to improve communication between law enforcement and those with some disabilities and health conditions.

DPS said Texans can add one of two indicators on their ID: "Communication Impediment" or "Deaf/Hard of Hearing."

If someone chooses to add the indicator to their ID, it will let law enforcement know if they have a disability or health condition that could limit their ability to communicate.

To change your ID, you have to fill out a physician/psychiatrist form, have a healthcare provider sign it and take it to a DPS office with other documents the DPS needs for a license or ID card transaction, DPS said.

According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's website, the Texas Driving with Disability Program considers the following diagnoses as a communication impediment:

  • Autism
  • Brain injury
  • Cerebral palsy
  • Down syndrome
  • Mild intellectual disability
  • Parkinson's disease
  • Post traumatic stress disorder
  • speech and language disorders (mutism, stuttering, speech delay aphasia and spasmodic dysphonia)
  • Deaf
  • Hard of hearing

For a list of requirements for a new ID, click here.

You can schedule and appointment with the DPS here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.