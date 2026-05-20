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Questions grow over EPISD’s $52 Million budget deficit

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Published 11:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – El Paso ISD is facing a projected $52.8 million budget shortfall, prompting concerns about possible staffing cuts, school consolidations, and financial oversight within the district.

District leaders said declining enrollment, rising costs, and payroll overruns contributed to the deficit. Officials reported nearly 900 fewer students than projected, reducing state funding by an estimated $6.1 million.

Consultants also recommended EPISD consider declaring “financial exigency,” a rare designation similar to bankruptcy for educational institutions.

The district’s former chief financial officer, Martha Aguirre, resigned earlier this month amid the district’s financial struggles.

EPISD leaders say they are now working on a financial stabilization plan while parents and teachers question what impacts the budget crisis could have on students and schools moving forward.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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