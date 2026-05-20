What to expect at the El Paso airport as Memorial Day weekend travel nears

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the El Paso International Airport shared advice for those flying for the summer.

Cassandra Davisson, the airport's marketing and air service development manager, said Memorial Day weekend is usually the signal for a busy travel season as more people fly out of the airport.

She reminded travelers there's a new parking system at the airport. Instead of a ticket system, new technology scans license plates and prompts travelers to make an account to pay.

Travelers should arrive early since wait times at the airport can peak unexpectedly, Davisson said. She suggested arriving at least two to four hours before your flight takes off.

Eric Guthier with the TSA suggested taking an extra two or three minutes to get your real ID ready before going through security.

TSA ended a rule where travelers had to take their shoes off at security. Guthier said some people may need to take their shoes off in some cases, but an officer will let them know if it's necessary.

While the El Paso airport doesn't have international fights, Guthier suggested arriving at least three hours before departure if you're flying out of the country.

Guthier said the El Paso airport typically sees rish hours between 4-7 a.m.

He said listening to TSA officers' orders can help make your security experience smoother.

"We just ask everyone to pack their patience," Guthier said. "The officers are doing the best they can to get everyone through safely and securely, and that's what we're going to do."